Suburban Skyview: Generations of Napervillians refer to Centennial Beach as the 'swimming hole'

Naperville residents for generations have referred to Centennial Beach as neither a swimming pool nor a lake but rather as the "swimming hole."

The former quarry is filled by 6.2 million gallons of water. The Illinois Department of Health considers it a "beach" and not a swimming pool.

Swimmers at Centennial Beach, which runs along the West Branch of the DuPage River, often are greeted to the shadow cast by the Millennium Carillon in the 16-story Moser Tower at the base of the Riverwalk's Rotary Hill

The carillon is scheduled to be under construction through the fall.

There are about 600 carillons worldwide, and Naperville's is the fourth-largest in North America.

Naperville's famous Riverwalk area, which is within waking distance of the Millennium Carillon and Centennial Beach, also has a visitors center, paddle boats and a cafe to grab a snack after hours of fun in the sun.

