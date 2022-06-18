 

Pritzker dishes to New Hampshire Dems, stoking speculation of White House run

Pritzker dishes to New Hampshire Dems, stoking speculation of White House run

  • Gov. J.B. Pritzker's self-effacing speech before a crowd of New Hampshire Democrats did nothing to quell speculation about a presidential run.

    Gov. J.B. Pritzker's self-effacing speech before a crowd of New Hampshire Democrats did nothing to quell speculation about a presidential run. AP File Photo/Oct. 27, 2021

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 
Updated 6/18/2022 6:25 PM

Gov J.B. Pritzker on Saturday did nothing to quell speculation over a possible run for president as he delivered a self-effacing speech before New Hampshire Democrats -- making light of his weight and wealth -- and worked to introduce himself as a leader with his "heart on his sleeve" who is willing to fight for the party.

With rampant buzz about Pritzker's political ambitions -- coupled with the fundraising power he brings as a billionaire -- the Democratic governor's latest push for Chicago to host the Democratic National Convention is another sign there's a trial balloon out there to see if Democrats view the governor of Illinois as a presidential contender.

 

Pritzker's task for Democrats in what has historically been the first-in-the-nation presidential primary state was simple: show his deliverables.

"My friends thought I was crazy to run for governor. They told me state government couldn't be repaired. And anyway, who would vote for someone like me? Look, I'm a Ukrainian American," Pritzker said to applause. "I haven't finished the list yet, and it gets worse from here. A Ukrainian American Jewish Democratic billionaire businessman. That's not exactly the archetype that the party was looking for to run for governor. That's OK with me. I know who I am and where I come from."

• For the complete story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 