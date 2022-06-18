Pritzker dishes to New Hampshire Dems, stoking speculation of White House run

Gov J.B. Pritzker on Saturday did nothing to quell speculation over a possible run for president as he delivered a self-effacing speech before New Hampshire Democrats -- making light of his weight and wealth -- and worked to introduce himself as a leader with his "heart on his sleeve" who is willing to fight for the party.

With rampant buzz about Pritzker's political ambitions -- coupled with the fundraising power he brings as a billionaire -- the Democratic governor's latest push for Chicago to host the Democratic National Convention is another sign there's a trial balloon out there to see if Democrats view the governor of Illinois as a presidential contender.

Pritzker's task for Democrats in what has historically been the first-in-the-nation presidential primary state was simple: show his deliverables.

"My friends thought I was crazy to run for governor. They told me state government couldn't be repaired. And anyway, who would vote for someone like me? Look, I'm a Ukrainian American," Pritzker said to applause. "I haven't finished the list yet, and it gets worse from here. A Ukrainian American Jewish Democratic billionaire businessman. That's not exactly the archetype that the party was looking for to run for governor. That's OK with me. I know who I am and where I come from."

