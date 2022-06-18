Pritzker dishes to New Hampshire Dems, stoking speculation of White House run
Pritzker dishes to New Hampshire Dems, stoking speculation of White House run
Gov J.B. Pritzker on Saturday did nothing to quell speculation over a possible run for president as he delivered a self-effacing speech before New Hampshire Democrats -- making light of his weight and wealth -- and worked to introduce himself as a leader with his "heart on his sleeve" who is willing to fight for the party.
With rampant buzz about Pritzker's political ambitions -- coupled with the fundraising power he brings as a billionaire -- the Democratic governor's latest push for Chicago to host the Democratic National Convention is another sign there's a trial balloon out there to see if Democrats view the governor of Illinois as a presidential contender.
Pritzker's task for Democrats in what has historically been the first-in-the-nation presidential primary state was simple: show his deliverables.
"My friends thought I was crazy to run for governor. They told me state government couldn't be repaired. And anyway, who would vote for someone like me? Look, I'm a Ukrainian American," Pritzker said to applause. "I haven't finished the list yet, and it gets worse from here. A Ukrainian American Jewish Democratic billionaire businessman. That's not exactly the archetype that the party was looking for to run for governor. That's OK with me. I know who I am and where I come from."
• For the complete story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.