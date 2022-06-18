ESO string quartet to play works by African American composers at Juneteenth Festival

On Sunday, June 19, Elgin Symphony Orchestra musicians will perform music by African American composers during the second day of the Elgin Juneteenth Festival at Festival Park, 132 S. Grove Ave.

At noon, the string quartet, featuring violinists Wendy Evans and Eric Pidluski, violist Loretta Gillespie and cellist Sara Sitzer, will be performing works by Florence Price, Scott Joplin, George Walker, and Clarence Cameron White, among others.

The festival, hosted by the Elgin Cultural Arts Commission and the African American Coalition of Kane County, will run 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. today and 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. It will feature music, food, local vendors, a DJ battle, a gospel ensemble, a KidZone, and a tribute to fathers.

Live music from Harlan Jefferson Band, the Funk Brotherz, and Accidentally On Purpose as well as a DJ battle is planned for Saturday. The Jesse White Tumblers will perform at 1:30 p.m.

A "Gospel Explosion" takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, in addition to some Father's Day events.

Stop by the Kids Zone from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday for Bubble World, Balloon Burst, Duck Pond, as well as face painting, sack races, three-legged races, and more. On Sunday, from 1 to 3:30 p.m., check out the Bubble World, then enjoy painting with dad. The first eight dads that paint will get a special gift.

Visit facebook.com/ElginILJuneteenth/.