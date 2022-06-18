Elgin police note uptick in catalytic converter thefts

Elgin police Saturday reported an alarming increase in the number of catalytic converter thefts in the city.

Since June 1, 25 catalytic converters have been stolen from vehicles -- twice as many as the number of catalytic converter thefts in April and May combined, according to a post on the police department's Facebook page.

Through the end of May, 82% of catalytic converter thefts happened outside of residential areas, police said. Of the 25 catalytic converters thefts this month, 13 have happened in residential areas, police said.

A catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device that converts toxic gases and pollutants in exhaust gas from an internal combustion engine into less-toxic pollutants. The device contains valuable precious metals including platinum, palladium and rhodium and can easily be removed with common power tools making it a target for thieves.

To reduce the chances of having a catalytic converter stolen, police are encouraging residents to park their cars in garages, if possible. If parking outside, other tactics can be used such as parking in well-lit areas or installing surveillance cameras, motion-sensitive lights or anti-theft devices, police said.