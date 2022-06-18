 

Elgin police note uptick in catalytic converter thefts

 
Doug T. Graham
 
 
Updated 6/18/2022 4:24 PM

Elgin police Saturday reported an alarming increase in the number of catalytic converter thefts in the city.

Since June 1, 25 catalytic converters have been stolen from vehicles -- twice as many as the number of catalytic converter thefts in April and May combined, according to a post on the police department's Facebook page.

 

Through the end of May, 82% of catalytic converter thefts happened outside of residential areas, police said. Of the 25 catalytic converters thefts this month, 13 have happened in residential areas, police said.

A catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device that converts toxic gases and pollutants in exhaust gas from an internal combustion engine into less-toxic pollutants. The device contains valuable precious metals including platinum, palladium and rhodium and can easily be removed with common power tools making it a target for thieves.

To reduce the chances of having a catalytic converter stolen, police are encouraging residents to park their cars in garages, if possible. If parking outside, other tactics can be used such as parking in well-lit areas or installing surveillance cameras, motion-sensitive lights or anti-theft devices, police said.

