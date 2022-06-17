Taste of Des Plaines offers food and fun through Saturday

The Taste of Des Plaines kicked off Friday night offering fun for all ages this Father's Day weekend. The two-day event, which was canceled the past two years due to the pandemic, is being held at Library Plaza in downtown Des Plaines near the Metra station. The fest includes two stages of live entertainment, inflatable games and activities, rock climbing wall, beer tents and local food vendors. Admission is free.

On Saturday, the Des Plaines Public Library is hosting a Teen Summer Concert with two bands: Post Office Winter and Third Step on the Moon on the main stage. How Rude, Hillbilly Rockstarz and Hello Weekend perform after the teen concert. The World Stage will have a mix of entertainment including martial arts, dancers, gymnastics and polka music. Artist Andrew Vickers will be creating chalk art from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday sponsored by the Des Plaines Art Council. Food vendors are offering a variety of items including hamburgers, hot dogs, roasted corn, pop-tarts, pizza, tacos, pierogies and pork sliders. The Taste of Des Plaines runs from noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday, June 18.