 

Self-storage facility proposed for Mundelein's south side

  • A U-Haul self-storage facility has been proposed for vacant land on the west side of Route 45 south of Hickory Street in Mundelein.

    A U-Haul self-storage facility has been proposed for vacant land on the west side of Route 45 south of Hickory Street in Mundelein. Courtesy of Village of Mundelein

 
Russell Lissau
 
 
Updated 6/17/2022 2:13 PM

A four-story self-storage facility has been proposed for land on Mundelein's south side that owners hope will be annexed into the village.

The U-Haul Co. of the Northwest Chicago Suburbs wants to construct the building on the west side of Route 45, south of the Elgin, Joliet & Eastern Railway viaduct that crosses the road there.

 

The nearly 5-acre property is irregularly shaped and undeveloped. A 33,800-square-foot building with 1,212 storage units is proposed.

The building would include a retail showroom with packing and moving supplies. Truck rentals would be available, too.

Heather Skelton, a representative of the real estate firm working with the U-Haul company, spoke to the village board about the plans Monday night. For the project to move forward, the board will have to annex the land and approve a zoning designation that allows such a business.

The presentation was preliminary, designed to gauge village officials' interest in the plan. The board took no action.

Mayor Steve Lentz said he liked the concept but voiced concern about the landscaping there. He noted that volunteers and village crews recently cleaned up the area around the viaduct, planting trees and flowers and painting the structure's walls.

Trustee Jenny Ross expressed concern about how light from the building would affect nearby residents. Skelton said developers are aware of the homes and would screen the property to reduce light pollution.

Still, Ross said she thought it's a good use "for an odd piece of land."

Trustee Erich Schwenk said he's not thrilled with the plan. He didn't care for the proposed use or the proposed size of the building.

"It'll be the tallest building around, and I just don't think it fits," Schwenk said.

Skelton said the developers would need to build up rather than at ground level because of the property's odd shape. And the proposed units are needed to make the business financially feasible, she said.

