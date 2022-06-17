Free concert in the park Sunday in Mundelein
Updated 6/17/2022 3:57 PM
School of Rock Libertyville performs from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Kracklauer Park, 116 N. Lake St., Mundelein. The free performance is part of a concert series sponsored by the village and the Mundelein Park and Recreation District held Sundays through Aug. 21. School of Rock Libertyville plays classic rock covers from the 1960s through today. Bring your own snacks and drinks. School of Rock students are aspiring rock stars you'll want to cheer on, organizers say.
