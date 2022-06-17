Feder: Broadcast museum celebrates rock radio

Legendary DJs John Records Landecker and Tommy Edwards will reminisce about the golden age of rock radio when they headline a fundraiser for Chicago's Museum of Broadcast Communications August 14.

"Rock Radio Revisited" will be hosted by Wendy Snyder at Ron Onesti's Des Plaines Theater.

Also appearing, according to the museum, will be Kris Erik Stevens, Bob Stroud, Connie Szerszen, Steve King, Gary Burbank, Cousin Brucie Morrow and Dyana Williams.

"The heyday of rock radio in the '60s and '70s was centered around the booming personalities of DJs like Larry Lujack, John Records Landecker, Yvonne Daniels, Bob Sirott and Steve King," David Plier, chairman of the museum board, said in a statement.

