Early voting has expanded in the suburbs. Here's what you need to know

Early voting got easier across the suburbs this week, as county clerks opened dozens of additional locations to cast ballots ahead of the June 28 primary election.

In suburban Cook, Clerk Karen Yarbrough opened 50 additional early voting sites, including at village halls in Arlington Heights, Barrington Hills, Elk Grove Village, Hoffman Estates, Palatine and Streamwood. Most will be open daily through June 27.

Yarbrough this week also launched an early voting site at Union Station in Chicago, giving suburban commuters who live in Cook a place to cast their ballots on the go.

For a list of Cook County sites and when they're open, visit https://tinyurl.com/mrxv94r2.

In DuPage County, early voting began last month at the county fairgrounds in Wheaton and is now available in 22 locations, including College of DuPage, Elmhurst City Hall, Fox Valley and Stratford Square malls and the Naperville Municipal Center. For a full list and interactive map, visit https://tinyurl.com/mr42x4kp.

In Kane County, voters now have a choice of 15 early voting sites, including Elgin City Hall, Sun City in Huntley, the county branch court location in St. Charles and Carpentersville Fire Station No. 93.

The clerk's office also is making stops across the county with a mobile polling place. On Monday, it will visit the Jewel-Osco store at 1660 Larkin Ave. in Elgin, and then on Tuesday and Wednesday it'll be at the Jewel-Osco at 1250 W. Main St. in West Dundee.

For the locations of all Kane County sites and their hours, visit https://tinyurl.com/ycksrhu7.

The Lake County clerk's office has 18 early voting locations now open. Among them are the Ela Area Public Library in Lake Zurich, Gurnee Village Hall, Mundelein Fire Department Station 1 and the Lake County Central Permit Facility in Libertyville.

For locations and hours, go to https://tinyurl.com/47and85b.

In McHenry County, voters can cast their ballots early at 11 sites, including libraries in Algonquin and Cary, Lake in the Hills Village Hall, and the Algonquin and Nunda township offices.

The full list and their operating hours can be found at https://tinyurl.com/4n46pad2.

Those planning to vote by mail have until Thursday, June 23, to request a mail ballot from their county clerk's office.