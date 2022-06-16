26-year-old Elgin man killed in crash on Route 31 Wednesday

The Kane County sheriff's office has released the identity of the man killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon on Route 31 in St. Charles Township.

Eric Castaneda, 26, of Elgin died following a collision with a semitrailer truck on Route 31 north of McLean Boulevard.

The sheriff's office said Castaneda was driving a Toyota Camry north on Route 31 when he crossed the centerline for an unknown reason and collided with a Peterbilt semi traveling south just before 2 p.m.

Castaneda was taken to an Elgin hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The 68-year-old Wisconsin man driving the truck was not injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.