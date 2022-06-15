Oak Brook man gets 18-year prison sentence after child porn plea

A 27-year-old Oak Brook man was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to coercing more than dozen underage girls sexually explicit images of themselves.

Thomas Vivirito admitted earlier this year to using various social media platforms like Snapchat and Instagram, as well as text messaging services, to persuade girls as young as 12 to send him the illegal images.

Vivirito contacted the girls in 2018 and 2019, according to prosecutors. He is also accused of instructing the girls how to take the pictures or videos.

In 2018, he was arrested by Naperville police on a charge of grooming a 15-year-old girl in Will County, according to court records.

Naperville police and the Will County sheriff's office are credited with assisting in the federal investigation.