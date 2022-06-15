Man charged with killing Aurora woman 19 years ago

Nineteen years after Tyesha Bell disappeared, a 50-year-old man has been charged with killing her.

Bail was set at $5 million Tuesday for Prince L. Cunningham after a grand jury indicted him on a charge of first-degree murder.

Cunningham appeared during the Kane County bond call Wednesday morning, where Kane County Associate Judge David Bradley kept the bail amount.

No details about the crime were presented at the bail hearing Wednesday.

Bell disappeared on May 10, 2003, after stepping outside the Randall Road apartment she shared with her sister to take a phone call. She left a television set on, and candles burning. She had left her two children with relatives.

Her remains were found in a shallow grave somewhere in Kane County in December 2020. Authorities refused to say specifically where.

At a March 2021 news conference, Aurora police investigations bureau chief Josh Fichtel said the case frustrated detectives over the years, because they believed people had information about it but would not come forward.

Kane County court records indicate that in 2001, Bell pleaded guilty to criminal trespass to land. Cunningham was the complainant in the case.

In response to standard questions, Cunningham said he is married, has five adult children, and that he was fired Tuesday from his job at a pest-control company.