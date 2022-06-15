Man arrested after gun found in car in Des Plaines

A Milwaukee man was arrested on a weapons charge early Tuesday after Des Plaines police responded to a report of a man in a street holding a gun.

Osmar Vasquez Gutierres, 27, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, police said.

Police were called to the 2400 block of East Dempster Street about 3 a.m. by someone who said a man with a gun was standing near a vehicle. Officers arrived and saw a handgun on the vehicle's floorboard, reports state.

Vasquez Gutierres later admitted that he had a handgun in his right pocket but that it may have fallen out while he was in his vehicle, police said

Bond and court date information for Vasquez Gutierres was not available.