Man arrested after gun found in car in Des Plaines
Updated 6/15/2022 3:27 PM
A Milwaukee man was arrested on a weapons charge early Tuesday after Des Plaines police responded to a report of a man in a street holding a gun.
Osmar Vasquez Gutierres, 27, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, police said.
Police were called to the 2400 block of East Dempster Street about 3 a.m. by someone who said a man with a gun was standing near a vehicle. Officers arrived and saw a handgun on the vehicle's floorboard, reports state.
Vasquez Gutierres later admitted that he had a handgun in his right pocket but that it may have fallen out while he was in his vehicle, police said
Bond and court date information for Vasquez Gutierres was not available.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.