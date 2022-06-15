'I love you so much. I'll see you tomorrow': Round Lake Beach mom told children before they were drowned

Debra Karels spoke to reporters Wednesday about the loss of her three children Bryant, 5, Gideon, 2, and Cassidy, 3, at the hands of her husband who authorities have charged in their killings. courtesy of Dick Barr

The last conversation Debra Karels had with her children was over the phone on Sunday night.

"I said, 'I love you so much. I'll see you tomorrow,'" Debra Karels told reporters Wednesday afternoon. "And then, the next day they're gone."

When she arrived Monday at her estranged husband's home to take the children for a scheduled doctor's appointment, Debra Karels found Bryant, 5, Cassidy, 3, and Gideon, 2, dead on a bed.

"I said, 'He would never do anything to the kids.' I never thought anything of it," Debra Karels said. "I have regret every day of my life that I let him see those kids."

Jason E. Karels, 35, was charged Tuesday with three counts of first-degree murder in the drowning deaths of his three children.

Debra Karels said she had left him around a month before and had begun the process of getting a divorce. She said she felt it was important he remain a part of the children's lives and occasionally would let them stay with Jason Karels, as the children did over the weekend.

