Elmhurst resident displaced from home after early morning fire

Elmhurst police rescued a resident from their home during an early morning fire that ultimately rendered the house uninhabitable.

Firefighters were called to the home on the 100 block of East Marion Street at 3:45 a.m. after a passerby reported the blaze.

Flames and heavy smoke were visible from the roof of the two-story, single-family home.

Police officers had arrived ahead of firefighters and were able to help the lone resident escape from the fire.

No injuries were reported.

It took nearly an hour to extinguish the blaze that was determined to have started in the attic.

The cause of the fire, though, remains under investigation.

No damage estimates were available.