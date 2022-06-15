 

Elgin man dies after St. Charles Township crash

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 6/15/2022 8:16 PM

An Elgin man was killed in a crash Wednesday in St. Charles Township, the Kane County sheriff's office said.

Sheriff's deputies and South Elgin police were dispatched at 1:55 p.m. to the crash scene at Route 31 north of McLean Boulevard.

 

The initial investigation indicated the Elgin man was driving a Toyota Camry north on Route 31 when, for an unknown reason, he crossed the centerline and struck a southbound Peterbilt semitrailer truck, the sheriff's office said.

The driver of the semi, a 68-year-old Wisconsin man, was not injured.

The Elgin man's name has not been released.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 