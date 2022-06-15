Batavia investigating overnight thefts of gay pride flags

Batavia police are investigating the theft of gay pride flags as hate crimes.

According to a news release, people stole the flags overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday at two houses in the 500 block of Houston Street, one on the 1200 block of Creek Lane and another in the 600 block of Church Road.

The Church Road incident happened around 2 a.m. The exact time for the others is not known.

The perpetrators broke flagpoles and mounts on which the flags were displayed.

Police are asking people who live in those areas to check their security cameras to see if they captured anything related to the thefts. To provide footage and other information -- or report a crime to your property -- call the police at (630) 454-2500.