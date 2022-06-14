Where to find cooling centers in the suburbs during the heat warning
An extreme-heat warning is active in most of Illinois until 8 p.m. Wednesday, and weather and town officials are encouraging people to stay indoors and in air-conditioned environments whenever possible.
Cooling centers are available throughout the suburbs, and ComEd is providing cooling buses equipped with air conditioning for anyone affected by the power outages caused by Monday's supercell storm.
The company is also dispatching care vans equipped with charging stations, water and outage information.
Below are several cooling locations. Residents can check their town or county websites for more options and information, as well as the ComEd outage map at tinyurl.com/ComEdOutage.
ComEd cooling buses
Westchester Village Hall, 10300 W. Roosevelt Road
North Riverside Village Hall, 2401 Des Plaines Ave.
Roselle Municipal Complex, 31 S. Prospect St.
Brook Park School, 1214 Raymond Ave., La Grange Park
ComEd care vans
Westchester Village Hall, 10300 W. Roosevelt Road
Lyons Village Hall, 4100 Joliet Ave, Lyons
Cook County: 33 locations at tinyurl.com/CookCountyCooling
DuPage County: 51 locations at tinyurl.com/DuPageCoolingCenters
Kane County: 18 locations at tinyurl.com/KaneCountyCooling
Lake County: 14 locations at tinyurl.com/LakeCountyCooling
Will County: 24 locations at tinyurl.com/WillCountyCooling
McHenry County: 17 locations, tinyurl.com/McHenryCountyCooling