Where to find cooling centers in the suburbs during the heat warning

Roselle's municipal complex is one location in the suburbs to find a ComEd cooling bus.

An extreme-heat warning is active in most of Illinois until 8 p.m. Wednesday, and weather and town officials are encouraging people to stay indoors and in air-conditioned environments whenever possible.

Cooling centers are available throughout the suburbs, and ComEd is providing cooling buses equipped with air conditioning for anyone affected by the power outages caused by Monday's supercell storm.

The company is also dispatching care vans equipped with charging stations, water and outage information.

Below are several cooling locations. Residents can check their town or county websites for more options and information, as well as the ComEd outage map at tinyurl.com/ComEdOutage.

ComEd cooling buses

Westchester Village Hall, 10300 W. Roosevelt Road

North Riverside Village Hall, 2401 Des Plaines Ave.

Roselle Municipal Complex, 31 S. Prospect St.

Brook Park School, 1214 Raymond Ave., La Grange Park

ComEd care vans

Westchester Village Hall, 10300 W. Roosevelt Road

Lyons Village Hall, 4100 Joliet Ave, Lyons

Cook County: 33 locations at tinyurl.com/CookCountyCooling

DuPage County: 51 locations at tinyurl.com/DuPageCoolingCenters

Kane County: 18 locations at tinyurl.com/KaneCountyCooling

Lake County: 14 locations at tinyurl.com/LakeCountyCooling

Will County: 24 locations at tinyurl.com/WillCountyCooling

McHenry County: ​​17 locations, tinyurl.com/McHenryCountyCooling