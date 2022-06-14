Valencia tests positive for COVID-19, will break briefly from secretary of state campaign

Illinois secretary of state Democratic candidate Anna Valencia announced she tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday but is experiencing mild symptoms.

Valencia, Chicago city clerk, said she used a rapid, at-home test.

"I am thankful to have received both doses of the COVID vaccine as well as my booster shot, and I am experiencing mild symptoms. I will continue to isolate and work from home, following U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidelines and the advice of my doctor," she said in a statement.

"I look forward to returning to the campaign trail as soon as possible."

Other Democratic contenders in the June 28 primary are former state Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias and Chicago Ald. David Moore.

Incumbent Secretary of State Jesse White is not running for reelection.