Standoff with police in Elgin ends peacefully after eviction notice

A standoff in Elgin ended peacefully Tuesday after a person being served with an eviction notice refused to leave and suggested they had a rifle.

Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain said in a news release that detectives attempted to serve a court-ordered eviction at around 9 a.m. in the 0-100 block of North Weston Avenue. The occupants refused to open the door, and one said they were arming themselves with a rifle.

Detectives backed away from the residence and requested backup. Kane County SWAT, negotiators and the Elgin police responded, blocking off North Weston Avenue from Larkin to Wolff Avenues in Elgin for about two hours.

At least two adults and two children were home at the time, negotiators learned. The primary occupant remained agitated and refuted the order, refusing to exit.

The release said Hain spoke directly with the primary occupant, who agreed to meet at a neutral site to discuss the court order. Hain is working with the occupants to bring them in compliance with the civil order.