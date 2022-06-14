Standoff over eviction notice in Elgin ends peacefully

A person being served with an eviction notice refused to leave and claimed to have a rifle, leading to a standoff Tuesday morning that ultimately ended peacefully in Elgin, Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain said in a news release.

Hain said detectives attempted to serve a court-ordered eviction around 9 a.m. on the 0-100 block of North Weston Avenue. The occupants refused to open the door, and one claimed to be armed with a rifle, Hain said.

Detectives backed away from the residence and requested backup.Kane County SWAT, negotiators and the Elgin police responded, blocking off North Weston Avenue from Larkin to Wolff Avenues in Elgin for about two hours.

At least two adults and two children were home at the time, negotiators learned. The primary occupant remained agitated and refused to exit.

The release said Hain spoke directly with the primary occupant, who agreed to meet at a neutral site to discuss the court order.

Hain said he is working with the occupants to bring them in compliance with the eviction notice.