Police: Round Lake Beach man drowned three children before leading police on chase

A Round Lake Beach man drowned his three children at his home before fleeing and leading police on a chase that ended in a crash off an Interstate 80 bridge in Joliet, authorities said Tuesday afternoon.

Jason E. Karels, 35, has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder, officials said at a news conference Tuesday.

Karels was hospitalized after the crash and remains in police custody, officials said.

According to preliminary autopsy results, Bryant Karels, 5; Cassidy Karels, 3, and Gideon Karels, 2, all died as a result of drowning, said Steve Newton of the Lake County Coroner's Office.

Round Lake Beach Police Chief Gilbert Rivera said the children's mother asked police to do a well-being check at Karels' home on the 200 block of Camden Lane Monday afternoon. Rivera said the parents shared custody of the children but did not live together. Rivera said he did not know whether they were divorced.

Rivera said after the crash in Joliet Carroll told first responders he was responsible for the deaths of his children and had attempted to kill himself before fleeing the home. Rivera said officers found the man's blood in the house from his attempts to hurt himself.

Rivera said the case remains under investigation.