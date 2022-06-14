Police negotiating with barricaded subject in Elgin

Police have blocked off an Elgin street Tuesday morning as they negotiate with a barricaded subject.

Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain said the person was possibly armed and that they're working with the Elgin Police Department to "negotiate the situation."

Police have blocked off North Weston Avenue from Larkin to Wolff Avenues in Elgin.

Elgin Police have asked people to avoid the area and called it "an isolated incident" in a post on their Facebook page.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are known.