Lightning strike causes house fire in Des Plaines

No injuries were reported after a lightning strike caused a house fire in Des Plaines. Courtesy of Tim Olk

No injuries were reported after a Des Plaines structure fire caused by a lightning strike Monday night, according to the Des Plaines Fire Department.

At 6:38 p.m., firefighters made their way through a severe thunderstorm to reports of a structure fire at a house in the 300 block of Grove Avenue in Des Plaines.

Heavy smoke was visible from the roof and eaves of the building.

The house contained three individual units, authorities said.

All occupants had evacuated the building upon arrival.

Authorities said the fire was caused by a lightning strike to the roof, and the majority of the fire was contained to the attic space.

Hose lines were stretched to the upper levels and the ceiling was pulled down to access the fire.

The blaze was deemed under control after 20 minutes.

Authorities said that the building was uninhabitable due to significant water and smoke damage.

Units from the Niles and Park Ridge fire departments and the North Maine Fire District assisted with the fire.

The fire was one of several in the area caused by severe weather in the area.