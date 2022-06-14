 

Is Pritzker considering a presidential bid? Governor is speaking in New Hampshire

  • Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks at Springfield High School in Springfield earlier this year.

    Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks at Springfield High School in Springfield earlier this year. Associated Press/April 27, 2022

 
By Greg Hinz
Crain’s Chicago Business
Crain's Chicago
 
 
Updated 6/14/2022 9:24 AM

With his reelection campaign going well, is Gov. J.B. Pritzker beginning to eye a bigger job?

Sources close to the governor confirm he will be in New Hampshire this Saturday to speak at the annual convention of that state's Democratic Party in Manchester.

 

New Hampshire is scheduled to hold the first primary of the 2024 presidential season; along with the Iowa caucuses, it kicks off the official part if the presidential race every four years. Visits there by politicians invariably are seen as an effort to draw attention to potential candidates.

A source close to the Democratic governor said he is speaking in New Hampshire in response to an invitation. That source said he is not trying to send a message about running for another job but conceded, "People will view it that way."

Full report at Crain's Chicago business.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 