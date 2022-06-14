Is Pritzker considering a presidential bid? Governor is speaking in New Hampshire

With his reelection campaign going well, is Gov. J.B. Pritzker beginning to eye a bigger job?

Sources close to the governor confirm he will be in New Hampshire this Saturday to speak at the annual convention of that state's Democratic Party in Manchester.

New Hampshire is scheduled to hold the first primary of the 2024 presidential season; along with the Iowa caucuses, it kicks off the official part if the presidential race every four years. Visits there by politicians invariably are seen as an effort to draw attention to potential candidates.

A source close to the Democratic governor said he is speaking in New Hampshire in response to an invitation. That source said he is not trying to send a message about running for another job but conceded, "People will view it that way."

