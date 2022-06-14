Feder: Bob Stroud, Kevin Matthews on 2022 Radio Hall of Fame ballot

Chicago radio veterans Bob Stroud and Kevin Matthews are among 24 nominees for induction to the Radio Hall of Fame, the Chicago-based shrine to radio's greatest performers and programs announced Monday.

Stroud, who's on the ballot for the third time, disclosed last week he was stepping down as top-rated midday personality at WDRV 97.1-FM, the Hubbard Radio classic rock station where he's spent the last 21 of his 43 years in radio.

Matthews, a first-time nominee, spent 18 years on Chicago radio, including a 12-year run as a mainstay of the former WLUP AM and FM. Since 2008, when he was diagnosed with a rare type of multiple sclerosis, Matthews has been living in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

A revision in the Radio Hall of Fame's rules this year eliminated public participation in the voting process and specific categories for various inductees. Instead six winners will be chosen from among the list of 24 nominees by a panel of industry professionals. An additional two winners will be selected by the Hall of Fame nominating committee.

