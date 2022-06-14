Faulty AC at two metro region DMVs causes closures, a third is shuttered with no power

Three Chicago area secretary of state facilities are seeing temporary closures Tuesday due to a combination of storms and sultry weather. Daily Herald File Photo

Tuesday's heat wave and Monday's storms are causing temporary closures of three metro region Illinois secretary of state facilities.

Air-conditioning glitches will close the Lombard DMV, 837 S. Westmore-Meyers Road, at 2 p.m. Tuesday and have shuttered an office in south Chicago, 9901 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Tuesday through Thursday.

Temperatures in the high 90s make keeping the facilities open without AC untenable, officials said.

Meanwhile, power outages resulting from high winds Monday have closed the Melrose Park DMV, 1903 N. Mannheim Road, until electricity is restored. Tornado sirens went off Monday amid intense thunderstorms but no touchdowns were reported.

"We apologize to customers and thank them for their patience and understanding during this time," Secretary of State Jesse White said in a statement. "We appreciate the hard work and dedication of employees at these locations."