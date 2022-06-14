Elgin man headed to prison for selling drugs that killed St. Charles man

An Elgin man has been sentenced to nine years in jail after pleading guilty to selling drugs that killed a St. Charles man.

Jose R. Charles, 28, of the 600 block of Dixon Avenue, agreed to a guilty plea to the charge of drug-induced homicide, according to a news release from the Kane County state's attorney's office.

On April 4, 2019, Charles agreed via text message to sell heroin to the victim, 25-year-old Trevor Brubaker of St. Charles. Brubaker drove to Charles' place of employment in Hanover Park and purchased three bags of heroin from him for $50.

Brubaker was later found dead in a bathroom at his home. An autopsy revealed that Brubaker died of fentanyl intoxication.

Charles has multiple convictions on drug offenses dating to 2012. He must serve at least 75% of the sentence and receives credit for 1,091 days in the Kane County jail.