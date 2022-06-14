 

Elgin man headed to prison for selling drugs that killed St. Charles man

  • Jose R. Charles

Shaw Local News Network
Shaw Local
 
 
Updated 6/14/2022 6:19 PM

An Elgin man has been sentenced to nine years in jail after pleading guilty to selling drugs that killed a St. Charles man.

Jose R. Charles, 28, of the 600 block of Dixon Avenue, agreed to a guilty plea to the charge of drug-induced homicide, according to a news release from the Kane County state's attorney's office.

 

On April 4, 2019, Charles agreed via text message to sell heroin to the victim, 25-year-old Trevor Brubaker of St. Charles. Brubaker drove to Charles' place of employment in Hanover Park and purchased three bags of heroin from him for $50.

Brubaker was later found dead in a bathroom at his home. An autopsy revealed that Brubaker died of fentanyl intoxication.

Charles has multiple convictions on drug offenses dating to 2012. He must serve at least 75% of the sentence and receives credit for 1,091 days in the Kane County jail.

