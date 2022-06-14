District 304 superintendent job posted on search firm's website

The position for the next superintendent for Geneva Unit District 304 is posted on a search firm's website.

The school board chose Ray and Associates Inc. in March as the executive search firm to help find a replacement for Superintendent Kent Mutchler, who is leaving when his contract expires on June 20, 2023.

Board President Michael McCormick said the timeline to start looking at candidates will be in the fall -- after conferring with stakeholders about the qualities they want in a superintendent.

"Right now, we're working on getting comparative numbers on superintendent salaries in similar districts," McCormick said. "This is just preliminary. ... We are going to be talking to staff and our administrators and the community and getting input on what they're looking for in a superintendent."

McCormick said the board will be relying on Ray and Associates to put everything together.

"It's nuanced. There's a sweet spot for when you look for a new superintendent," McCormick said. "We are really going to rely on Ray and Associates to get us the right candidate."

The firm, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, specializes in school executive leadership searches. The contract was approved at the May 23 meeting.

"The salary will be highly competitive plus includes an excellent comprehensive benefits package," the firm posted on its website about the District 304 job. "The salary for the successful candidate will be negotiated and determined based upon proven experience, qualifications and meeting Board criteria."

The listing includes Geneva's location and that the district has approximately 3,500 students in 10 schools with one high school, two middle schools, six elementary schools and one preschool.

The application deadline is yet to be determined, and application materials for the position "are currently in the process of being developed," according to the website.

The district is paying Ray and Associates $18,000 for its assistance, with other expenses such as travel and lodging to be reimbursed, according to its four-page contract.

The contract also calls for the search firm to conduct individual board member interviews to assess its priorities, goals and objectives; work with the board to establish a timeline for each step in the process; and discuss the position's requirements and salary range.

According to his contract, Mutchler is making $244,534 for the year, not counting additional benefits. Muchler has been superintendent since 2006.