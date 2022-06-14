Aurora man faces up to 30 years in prison for beating, kicking 2-month-old daughter

An Aurora man faces up to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of severely beating and kicking his 2-month-old baby daughter.

Brian Clemente, 28, of the 700 block of North Avenue, was found guilty Tuesday of aggravated battery to a child causing great bodily harm, a Class X felony, and aggravated domestic battery causing great bodily harm, a Class 2 felony.

The verdict was rendered by Judge John Barsanti after Clemente waived his right to a jury trial.

A news release from the Kane County state's attorney's office said Clemente was home with his girlfriend and two young children on January 10, 2021, when he learned that his girlfriend was romantically involved with someone else.

Intoxicated and angry, Clemente repeatedly asked if he was the father of their two-month-old daughter before taking the infant from her bedroom and severely beating and kicking her. The child suffered significant injuries from which she is still healing. Doctors say she may never fully recover.

"Mr. Clemente failed at his most important responsibility, which was to care for his vulnerable children," Assistant State's Attorney Amanda Busljeta said in the release. "This infant depended on him to keep her safe, and not only did he let her down, he egregiously inflicted injuries that were so severe she might never recover from them."

Clemente remains in custody at the Kane County jail, where he was being held in lieu of $1 million bail since his arrest. His bond was revoked with the conviction. His next court date for motions and sentencing is July 21 at 1:30 p.m.

Clemente faces a maximum sentence of 30 years of imprisonment in the Illinois Department of Corrections.