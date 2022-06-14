Air conditioner ignites fire at Des Plaines home

A fire caused by a faulty air conditioner left a Des Plaines home severely damaged Tuesday afternoon, according to the Des Plaines Fire Department.

At 3:14 p.m., firefighters responded to a house fire on the 1800 block of Lee Street in Des Plaines after receiving multiple calls.

Arriving units saw heavy smoke coming from a single-family home.

The home's lone occupant evacuated before fire crews arrived, authorities said.

Crews determined the fire was in the center and rear rooms of the house.

Two hose lines were deployed against the blaze and ventilation holes were placed in the roof.

According to authorities, progress was hindered by a large amount of belongings within the house.

The house sustained an estimated $100,000 in damages.

Authorities said the fire was the result of an electrical hazard caused by an air conditioner.

Units from Park Ridge, Niles and Schiller Park assisted with the blaze.