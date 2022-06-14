83-year-old woman found dead in Elk Grove Village pond; foul play not suspected

An 83-year-old woman was found dead in a retention pond near the Jack A. Claes Pavilion in Elk Grove Village early Monday, authorities said Tuesday.

Police responded to the pond at 1000 Wellington Ave. at 6:35 a.m. after someone told them a person was laying motionless in the water, police said.

Responding officers located the person, who was deceased, and firefighters removed the body from the water, officials said.

During the subsequent investigation, police said there were no signs of foul play and the Elk Grove Village woman intentionally entered the water.

The Cook County medical examiner's office will perform an autopsy before determining the cause and manner of the woman's death.