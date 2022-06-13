Tornado watch remains in effect over suburbs after worst storms blow through

Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 90s across the suburbs this week before a cool down heading into the weekend. Courtesy of the National Weather Service

The worst storms appear to have passed through the suburban area after the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for northeastern Kane County and northwest Cook County, then later DuPage County.

The weather service says a tornado watch remains in effect for most of the Chicago area until 11 p.m.

The warning said a severe thunderstorm was over West Dundee or Carpentersville, and it was capable of producing a tornado. "Radar indicates rotation," the service says. But no tornado touchdown was reported.

The storm was near the Barrington area and East Dundee, as well as Streamwood, Hoffman Estates, Inverness, Hanover Park, Roselle, Schaumburg and Palatine. It expanded into some DuPage County towns, with rotating clouds over Itasca and Medinah, ABC 7 reported.

The Metra UP-Northwest line was suspended, waiting for the weather to pass through, according to tweets from Metra. The weather service reported gusts up to 84 mph at O'Hare International Airport, and 69 mph at Midway International Airport.

The warning came on top of a severe thunderstorm warning for about the same areas, adding some McHenry County towns as well as Park Ridge and Northbrook. That warning also cited Lake Forest College and Ravinia.

The city of Elgin tweeted that the storm remained "mostly north of Elgin," and that the city was responding to calls for downed wires and assessing any other damage.

ComEd's outage map shows about 3,300 customers without power in Elgin, 6,700 without power in Hanover Park, and 3,900 without it in Carpentersville. Smaller numbers are reported elsewhere in the area.

Parts of the Chicago area could see temperatures above 100 degrees Wednesday, combining with high humidity levels to create dangerous heat indexes during the early part of the week.

A heat advisory is in effect for the region until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service office in Romeoville said a front moved into the area Monday that will keep temperatures near record levels.

On Tuesday, the forecast called for temperatures in the upper 90s with heat indexes reaching as high as 105 degrees. Some parts of the suburbs could see temperatures top the century mark, meteorologists said.

The high temperatures linger into Wednesday with an evening storm expected to bring cooler air into the area for the remainder of the week and into the weekend.

The hottest June 15 on record happened in 1994 when temperatures climbed to 95 degrees at O'Hare International Airport. Forecasts suggest Wednesday's high could break that record.

While temperatures are expected to reach the mid-90s Thursday, meteorologists say the area will get a break from the "oppressive humidity" of the previous days.