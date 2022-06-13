Tornado watch remains in effect over suburbs after storms cause damage

Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 90s across the suburbs this week before a cooldown heading into the weekend. Courtesy of the National Weather Service

About half of a Colorado blue spruce napped and fell in the back of this home on Springinsguth Road in southwest Schaumburg after storms set off tornado sirens and blew through the suburbs Monday. Courtesy of Pam Baert

About half of a Colorado blue spruce snapped and fell onto a porch trellis in the back of this home on Springinsguth Road in southwest Schaumburg after storms set off tornado sirens and blew through the suburbs Monday. Courtesy of Pam Baert

Storms set off tornado sirens and downed trees and power lines in the suburbs Monday evening.

The National Weather Service first issued a tornado warning at about 6 p.m. for northeastern Kane County and northwest Cook County, then later around 7 p.m. for DuPage County, after it said a severe thunderstorm over West Dundee or Carpentersville was capable of producing a tornado because of cloud rotation. But no tornado touchdown has been reported.

The storm was near the Barrington area and East Dundee, as well as Streamwood, Hoffman Estates, Inverness, Hanover Park, Roselle, Schaumburg and Palatine. It expanded into some DuPage County towns, with rotating clouds over Itasca and Medinah, ABC 7 reported.

The weather service says a tornado watch remains in effect for most of the Chicago area until 11 p.m.

Residents reported fallen trees and other damage in Schaumburg, Mount Prospect, Arlington Heights and Roselle.

In Algonquin, a lightning strike started a house fire.

Firefighters responded just before 6 p.m. to the 600 block of Chelsea Drive, according to the Algonquin Fire Department. Authorities said the department received 911 calls from the building's occupants, who fled to a neighboring residence. No one was injured.

The lightning burned a hole through the home's siding and caused a fire in the attic. The lightning also damaged a nearby tree. Authorities estimated the damage at $100,000 and said the home is uninhabitable.

The Metra UP-Northwest line was suspended as the storm passed through, according to tweets from Metra. The weather service reported gusts up to 84 mph at O'Hare International Airport, and 69 mph at Midway International Airport.

The warning came on top of a severe thunderstorm warning for about the same areas, adding some McHenry County towns as well as Park Ridge and Northbrook. That warning also cited Lake Forest College and Ravinia.

The city of Elgin tweeted that the storm remained "mostly north of Elgin," and that the city was responding to calls for downed wires and assessing any other damage.

ComEd's outage map at 8 p.m. showed about 3,000 customers without power in Elgin, 4,500 without power in Hanover Park and Streamwood, and 2,800 without it in Carpentersville. Smaller numbers are reported elsewhere in the entire Chicago area, for about 85,000 without power.

Parts of the Chicago area could see temperatures above 100 degrees Wednesday, combining with high humidity levels to create dangerous heat indexes during the early part of the week.

A heat advisory is in effect for the region until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service office in Romeoville said a front moved into the area Monday that will keep temperatures near record levels.

On Tuesday, the forecast called for temperatures in the upper 90s with heat indexes reaching as high as 105 degrees. Some parts of the suburbs could see temperatures top the century mark, meteorologists said.

The high temperatures linger into Wednesday with an evening storm expected to bring cooler air into the area for the remainder of the week and into the weekend.

The hottest June 15 on record happened in 1994 when temperatures climbed to 95 degrees at O'Hare International Airport. Forecasts suggest Wednesday's high could break that record.

While temperatures are expected to reach the mid-90s Thursday, meteorologists say the area will get a break from the "oppressive humidity" of the previous days.

• Daily Herald staff writer Jake Griffin and correspondent Jonah Nink contributed to this report.