Tornado warning in suburban Kane, Cook counties

Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 90s across the suburbs this week before a cool down heading into the weekend. Courtesy of the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for northeastern Kane County and northwest Cook County until 7:15 p.m., advising people to take cover.

The warning says a severe thunderstorm was over West Dundee or Carpentersville, capable of producing a tornado. "Radar indicates rotation," the service says.

The storm is near the Barrington area and East Dundee, as well as Streamwood, Hoffman Estates, Inverness, Hanover Park, Roselle, Schaumburg and Palatine.

The warning came on top of a severe thunderstorm warning for about the same areas, adding some McHenry County towns as well as Park Ridge and Northbrook, in effect until 7 p.m. That warning also cited Lake Forest College and Ravinia.

The weather service says a tornado watch remains in effect until 11 p.m.

Parts of the Chicago area could see temperatures above 100 degrees today and Wednesday, combining with high humidity levels to create dangerous heat indexes during the early part of the week.

A heat advisory is in effect for the region until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service office in Romeoville said a front moved into the area Monday that will keep temperatures near record levels.

Today, the forecast calls for temperatures in the upper 90s with heat indexes reaching as high as 105 degrees. Some parts of the suburbs could see temperatures top the century mark, meteorologists said.

The high temperatures linger into Wednesday with an evening storm expected to bring cooler air into the area for the remainder of the week and into the weekend.

The hottest June 15 on record happened in 1994 when temperatures climbed to 95 degrees at O'Hare International Airport. Forecasts suggest Wednesday's high could break that record.

While temperatures are expected to reach the mid-90s Thursday, meteorologists say the area will get a break from the "oppressive humidity" of the previous days.