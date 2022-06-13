Three found dead in Round Lake Beach home
Updated 6/13/2022 5:18 PM
Round Lake Beach police said a "person of interest" is in custody as they investigate the deaths of three people found in a home.
Police were called at 1:40 p.m. to perform a wellness check at a residence on East Camden Lane. They discovered three people dead inside, they said.
The scene remains under investigation, police said. Authorities were calling it an isolated case with no risk to the public.
