Sheriff: Six Lake County businesses failed tobacco compliance checks in May

Daily Herald report

The Lake County Sheriff's Office found six businesses in violation of state tobacco regulations last month when it conducted the second round of its 2022 tobacco compliance checks.

The checks are intended to ensure businesses offering tobacco/nicotine products are not selling to anyone under the age of 21.

Of the 70 establishments checked, 64 successfully completed the compliance checks. Those found in violation, according to the sheriff's office, were Beach Park Marathon Gas Station in Beach Park; Monster Cloud Vape & Cigar in Volo; 7-Eleven on Milwaukee Avenue near Deerfield; Cheap Tobacco on Milwaukee Avenue near Deerfield; Knollwood Mobil in Lake Bluff; and Speedway Gas Station of Barrington in Lake Barrington.

This compliance check detail was funded by a grant from the Illinois Department of Human Services -- Division of Substance Use Prevention and Recovery.