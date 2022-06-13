One in custody from Joliet crash after three found dead in Round Lake Beach home

Round Lake Beach police said a "person of interest" is in custody as they investigate the deaths of three people found in a home Monday afternoon.

And police said a vehicle connected to the investigation was involved in a crash on I-80 in Joliet, about 75 miles south, and one person was taken into custody and another hospitalized.

Round Lake Beach police said they were called at 1:40 p.m. to perform a wellness check at a residence on Camden Lane. They discovered three people dead inside, they said.

The scene remains under investigation, police said. Authorities were calling it an isolated case with no risk to the public.

At about 4 p.m., state police responded to an emergency broadcast regarding a vehicle wanted in connection with the homicide investigation in Round Lake Beach, Illinois State Police spokesperson Genelle Jones said.

Troopers from the Chicago district of Illinois State Police attempted to stop the vehicle on I-57 and 115th Street in Cook County, but the vehicle fled, Jones said.

The vehicle eventually crashed near I-80 at Water Street in Joliet, Jones said. Water Street is on Joliet's east side and below the I-80 bridge that crosses the Des Plaines River.

"The vehicle crashed through a guardrail at the beginning of but not over the elevated portion of the bridge," Jones said.

Will County sheriff's office Deputy Chief Dan Jungles said one of the sheriff's deputies assisted state police in taking someone into police custody from the crash.

One person was taken a hospital "with unknown injuries," Jones said.

Joliet police officers provided scene security and traffic control after a vehicle crash that began on westbound I-80 and came to a final rest near the area of Water and Duncan streets, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

