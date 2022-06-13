Hoffman Estates hosting men's health event Wednesday
Updated 6/13/2022 11:45 AM
Hoffman Estates' Health and Human Services Department will host a Men's Health Month event from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, at village hall, 1900 Hassell Road.
Services available at the event include: body composition analysis; cholesterol, glucose, hemoglobin and blood pressure screenings; mental health screenings; health and skin care resources; vaccines by Osco pharmacy between 11 a.m. and noon (bring insurance/Medicare card); and more.
The event is free, but those who plan to attend are asked to RSVP by calling (847) 781-4850 or visiting https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0f4aaba72da3fac43-mens.
Article Comments
