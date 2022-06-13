Hawthorn Woods town hall meeting Thursday on road referendum

A town hall meeting on the upcoming road referendum in Hawthorn Woods will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at village hall barn, 2 Lagoon Drive.

The village has been visiting with homeowner associations to discuss a funding mechanism for road repairs and maintenance, which is on the primary election ballot June 28.

Currently, some residents pay more than others depending on where they live and some pay nothing because they are not enrolled in a special service area. The village wants replace existing road SSA tax rates with a villagewide dedicated rate equivalent to the average combined current SSA rates.

A virtual town hall is scheduled for 5 p.m. June 22. Visit https://www.vhw.org/ for more information.