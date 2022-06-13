Gwen Casten, daughter of U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, has died

Democrat Sean Casten watches election results come in with his daughters Gwen, then 13, at right, and Audrey, then 11, on election night in 2018 -- the night he won the 6th District seat. Gwen Casten died Monday morning, Casten's office announced. Daily Herald File Photo, 2018

U.S. Rep. Sean Casten's 17-year-old daughter, Gwen, died Monday morning, his office announced.

Details about her passing weren't released.

"The Casten family requests privacy, and we will be issuing no further comment during this heartbreaking time," the statement from Casten's office said.

A spokesman for the Downers Grove Democrat, who serves the 6th District and is seeking reelection this year, declined to comment further.

A recent Downers Grove North High School graduate, Gwen Casten was an honor roll student and an Illinois State Scholar. She was active with the Downers Grove North Empowerment Club and the student newspaper, the Omega.

Last year, she and her father wrote about the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol for the Omega.

Gwen also was a leader with the student-led March For Our Lives gun control group. Earlier this month, Sean Casten said in an interview with Newsy that Gwen, in response to mass shootings at schools, had organized a program in which teens were taught how to treat gunshot wounds.

"I both have tremendous pride that my daughter took the initiative to organize that, and tremendous shame that we as a country are making it the responsibility of ... kids to do what sitting United States senators do not have the courage to do themselves," said Casten, an outspoken gun-control advocate.

Gwen appeared earlier this month in a digital ad touting her father's legislative priorities. She was an intern on her father's campaign in 2020, too.

Sean Casten is running for a third term in Congress. He's facing U.S. Rep. Marie Newman of La Grange and Nicor Gas operation mechanic Charles Hughes of Chicago in the June 28 Democratic primary. Newman now serves the 3rd District but chose to run in the 6th after congressional district borders were redrawn last year.

The Casten campaign has temporarily halted its TV advertising. The Newman campaign is stopping all ads comparing the two candidates, too.

"My heart breaks for the Casten family for the devastating loss of their daughter," Newman said in an email Monday night. "My prayers are with Sean, Kara, and the entire Casten family."

Hughes also expressed his family's condolences in an email.

U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider of Highland Park, who's endorsed Casten this year, said he was "devastated" by the news of Gwen's death.

"May the family have privacy and peace at this time, knowing our community holds them in our hearts, and may Gwen's memory be a blessing for all who knew her," Schneider said.

Kind words came from across the political aisle as well, with 6th District Republican candidates Rob Cruz of Oak Lawn and Gary Grasso of Burr Ridge both expressing prayers for the Castens.