EYSO to perform "A Night at the Movies" at Arcada in St. Charles

The Elgin Youth Symphony Orchestra will perform "A Night at the Movies" at the Arcada Theater in St. Charles at 7 p.m. June 29.

The program of made-for-Hollywood film scores will be performed alongside classical selections by German composer Richard Strauss and American Leonard Bernstein. The performance will feature songs from blockbuster movies, including "Pirates of the Caribbean," "West Side Story," "Lord of the Rings," "Star Wars," "Casablanca," and more.

The Youth Symphony is EYSO's flagship orchestra for advanced high school musicians.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $12 for seniors, students, and children. Tickets are available exclusively from EYSO and can be purchased at eyso.org/arcada.