'Dangerous heat and humidity' starts today through Wednesday

Parts of the Chicago area could see temperatures above 100 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday as well as high humidity levels during the early part of the week as well.

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service office in Romeoville called the front moving into the region today "dangerous," and could bring two rounds of severe thunderstorms with it today as well.

Temperatures could reach the mid-90s today with a thunderstorm moving through the area in the late morning and early afternoon. Another thunderstorm is expected in the northern portion of the suburbs later in the afternoon or early evening.

Tuesday, the forecast calls for temperatures in the upper 90s with heat indexes reaching as high as 105 degrees. Some parts of the suburbs could see temperatures top the century mark.

The high temperatures linger throughout Wednesday with an evening storm expected to bring cooler air into the area for the remainder of the week and into the weekend.

The hottest June 15 on record happened in 1994 when temperatures climbed to 95 degrees at the weather station at O'Hare International Airport. Forecasts suggest Wednesday's high could break that record.

While temperatures are expected to reach the mid-90s Thursday, meteorologists say the area will get a break from the "oppressive humidity" of the previous days.