Bartlett woman killed when pickup trucks collide near Marengo

A 56-year-old Bartlett woman died from injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash Sunday near Marengo, McHenry County authorities said Monday.

The woman, who has not been publicly identified, was a passenger in a 2014 Ford F-150 that collided with a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado pickup at about 2:55 p.m. on West Coral Road at Maple Street, south of Marengo, authorities said.

According to McHenry County sheriff's police, the Silverado was being driven north on Maple by a 51-year-old North Carolina woman when it failed to stop for the stop sign at West Coral Road and collided with the F-150, which was eastbound on Coral.

The Bartlett woman was taken from the scene to Javon Bae Mercy Hospital in Rockford, where she later died, according to the sheriff's office.

The North Carolina woman was taken to Northwestern Hospital in Huntley for treatment of nonlife-threatening injuries, sheriff's police said. The driver of the Ford F-150, a 67-year-old Hampshire woman, also suffered nonlife-threatening injuries and was taken to Northwestern Hospital in Huntley, authorities said.

An investigation is ongoing by the McHenry County Sheriff's Office Major Traffic Crash Investigation Unit and the Winnebago County Coroner's Office.