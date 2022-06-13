Aurora firefighters rescue woman from Fox River

Aurora firefighters rescued a woman from the Fox River near the Hollywood Casino Aurora after she jumped in Saturday night, authorities said Monday.

First responders and a water rescue team were called to the scene at 8:44 p.m. after several bystanders saw the woman leap in from a bridge, officials said. Firefighters arrived to find the woman yelling for help from the river's east channel.

Firefighters from the first arriving engine company were able to rescue the victim, according to the Aurora Fire Department. She was treated at the scene and then taken to a hospital "in minor condition," fire officials said.

The woman also told firefighters that there was another person in the river, but a search of the water and check of casino security cameras found no evidence of that, according to the fire department. Witnesses said they saw only the woman, and the person the victim was referring to later was located safe.