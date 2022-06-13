At least four children in Hoffman Estates crash remain hospitalized

At least four children injured in a rollover crash early Sunday along Interstate 90 in Hoffman Estates remain hospitalized with serious injuries, Illinois State Police said Monday.

Police say seven children and one adult were injured in the single-vehicle crash, which occurred shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday on eastbound I-90 just west of Higgins Road.

According to state police, a 2003 GMC Yukon that was traveling in the left lane veered onto the left shoulder and struck the center median wall. The SUV then swerved across all lanes and crashed into the right ditch, coming to rest on its rooftop.

The adult driver and seven juvenile passengers were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Four of the children, who suffered what were described as serious to life-threatening injuries, were later taken to regional hospitals where they remained Monday, state police said.

Officials have not released the identities, ages or hometowns of those involved. The crash remains under investigation, state police said.