Appeals court rules McHenry County sheriff candidate can stay on ballot

Tony Colatorti, left and Robb Tadelman are running in the June 28 Republican primary for McHenry County sheriff.

An appellate court Monday upheld two previous decisions that ruled McHenry County sheriff candidate Tony Colatorti is qualified to run for office and can remain on the ballot.

The decision reaffirms rulings from an electoral board back in April and a McHenry County court in May that sided with Colatorti, saying his qualifications and training satisfy the requirements of a new state law.

Colatorti is running against McHenry County Undersheriff Robb Tadelman in the June 28 Republican primary.

Colatorti in a statement Monday called the lawsuit a "farce and a waste of taxpayer dollars from the beginning."

"Attempts by my opponent and his powerful friends to rig this election in his favor is disgraceful," according to his statement.

"But I guess I should thank them for having three courts, including one of the highest in the land, rule I am qualified."

Tadelman said he continues to support the objection filed by Joel Brumlik and William Brogan, who argued that Colatorti's part-time certification did not meet the requirements laid out in the state's criminal justice package approved last year.

"This race has always been about experience and the challenge was based on the experience that sheriffs and sheriffs candidates should possess," Tadelman said Monday.

"Throughout this important process the campaign continues to go on."

Brumlik and Brogan have not yet decided if they will continue to fight the case, attorney Keri-Lyn Krafthefer said Monday.