The Week That Was: Suburban students help make dolostone state rock; former Rep. Porter dies

Dolostone is state rock

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bill making dolostone Illinois' official state rock Monday thanks to the efforts of junior geologists from the suburbs. Dolostone forms much of northern Illinois' bedrock, but it had flown under the radar until a Burr Ridge fifth-grade teacher began a quest to find the state's quintessential stone. A list of 10 candidates was narrowed to dolostone, limestone and sandstone, and suburban middle-schoolers voted on the winner.

John Porter dies at 87

Former U.S. Rep. John E. Porter, a Republican who set a moderate tone for his north suburban district and who mentored political leaders like former Sen. Mark Kirk, died June 3, his family confirmed last Sunday. He was 87.

Aurora raises pride flag; today's parade back on

Aurora raised an LGBTQ pride flag for the first time Friday following a week of controversy about its pride parade. Mayor Richard Irvin, who is seeking the Republican nomination for governor, decided not to participate in today's parade after Aurora Pride said uniformed police officers would not be allowed to march in it. The parade's permit was revoked when it couldn't find enough police officers to provide security, but the permit was reinstated Thursday after the city offered triple pay to cops.

Fremd teacher, 43, dies

Longtime Fremd High School teacher Antonette Minniti died of natural causes on Memorial Day, just before she was going to start a job as an administrator at Palatine High School. She was 43. Minniti started teaching at Fremd in 2001 and was remembered as a passionate, skillful educator.

'Gender Queer' to stay

A nonbinary author's memoir will stay on library shelves at Downers Grove North and South high schools. The District 99 school board voted 7-0 Monday to keep "Gender Queer: A Memoir" despite protests from some parents.

Ziman helping DOJ examine Texas shooting

Retired Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman has been tapped by the Justice Department to help it examine how police responded to the May 24 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. She will serve with eight other experts who will help Justice build an independent account of law enforcement actions, provide a road map for community safety and more.