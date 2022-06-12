South Elgin's annual Tuna Kahuna Fishing Contest coming next Saturday

The South Elgin Parks and Recreation Department will hold its annual Tuna Kahuna Fishing Contest on Saturday, June 18.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Blackhawk Park, 1479 Blackhawk Circle. Due to park construction, courtesy buses will be available at Fox Meadow Elementary to transport participants.

Registration is available at southelgin.com/registration (section# 23610) or on-site the day of the event, beginning at 8 a.m. All participants must bring their own fishing equipment and be accompanied by an adult. Bait and concessions will be available for purchase.

Trophies will be awarded for the biggest and smallest fish caught.