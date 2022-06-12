Seven children injured in rollover crash in Hoffman Estates

Eight people, including seven children, suffered serious injuries early Sunday in a one-vehicle, rollover crash on Interstate 90 in Hoffman Estates, Illinois State Police said.

State police called to the crash scene on eastbound I-90 just west of Higgins Road arrived shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday to find a 2003 GMC Yukon SUV rolled over in a ditch on the right side of the highway.

The adult driver and seven children were transported to a hospital with serious injuries, police said. Four of the children with "serious to life-threatening injuries" were then taken to regional hospitals for treatment, according to state police.

The two right lanes of eastbound I-90 were closed about four hours while state police investigated the crash.

"The investigation is still in its infancy, and once further information becomes available an update will be provided," state police said.