 

Seven children injured in rollover crash in Hoffman Estates

 
By Zack Miller
Breaking News Correspondent
Updated 6/12/2022 2:18 PM

Eight people, including seven children, suffered serious injuries early Sunday in a one-vehicle, rollover crash on Interstate 90 in Hoffman Estates, Illinois State Police said.

State police called to the crash scene on eastbound I-90 just west of Higgins Road arrived shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday to find a 2003 GMC Yukon SUV rolled over in a ditch on the right side of the highway.

 

The adult driver and seven children were transported to a hospital with serious injuries, police said. Four of the children with "serious to life-threatening injuries" were then taken to regional hospitals for treatment, according to state police.

The two right lanes of eastbound I-90 were closed about four hours while state police investigated the crash.

"The investigation is still in its infancy, and once further information becomes available an update will be provided," state police said.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 